Corona Death Toll Surpasses 1000 In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:21 PM

The District Health Authority (DHA) reported 228 novel corona cases on Tuesday taking the number of confirmed cases to 19571 in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) reported 228 novel corona cases on Tuesday taking the number of confirmed cases to 19571 in the district so far.

According to data from DHA, the death toll rose to 1002 out of which 774 belonged to Rawalpindi and 228 from other districts with the addition of 9 new deaths during the last 24 hours.

The data showed that 16461 patients recovered so far and 4974 were quarantined including 2856 at home and 2118 in isolation.

The patients reported during the last 24 hours included 44 have their place to Rawal Town, 56 Potohar town, 67 Rawalpindi Cantt, 16 Gujar khan, 16 Taxila, 2 Murree, 4 Kahuta, 4 Kalar Syedan, 7 Kotli Sattian, 2 AJK, 6 Islamabad and one each from Attock, Jehlum, KPK and Pind Dadan Khan.

"Presently 218 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city counting 31 in Holy Family Hospital, 32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 133 in Institute of Urology, and 22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the report said.

Meanwhile talking to APP, District Health Coordinator for C-Virus Dr Jawad Zahid said the rise in COVID-19 cases can be associated with not following COVID-SOPs such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

He urged the people to wash hands frequently, cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing and keep rooms well-ventilated at home and the workplace.

