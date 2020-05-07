Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income groups: Mayor Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain has said the coronavirus has not only claimed lives and sickened people globally, but has also deepened poverty and redundancy among the people.

Speaking at an event of ration distribution in Latifabad here Thursday, he said millions of labourers and daily wagers had been hardly hit in Pakistan and that they find it difficult to have two meals in a day.

He said the prevailing situation had put moral responsibility on the well off people in the society besides the government and the charity organizations to reach out to the people who were in need of their support.

He said that as soon as the coronavirus caused emergency started in the country the HMC began to take measures to protect the citizens from the virus by spraying hydrochloride chemical in the neighbourhoods, mosques, hospitals, jails, markets and other places of public activity. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officials were present on the occasion.