Corona diagnosis test facilities available at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :At its central research lab, the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established Biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, where the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests of coronavirus patients could be carried out according to the World Health Organisation's guidelines.

According to details, about 300 tests will be performed daily and soon the number will be increased up to 500 daily.

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameer-Uddin Medical College Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfreed Zafar inaugurated the BSL level 3 Central Research Lab at the LGH on Friday. He said on the occasion that only Dr Ghazala Ruby, Director Research Lab PhD, would be authorised to attest the report, issued by the Lab for coronavirus.

He said that test reports would be available online and patients could get the printouts wherever they wanted.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences Dr Ali Razzaq, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Amana Asif and other senior doctors were also present.

Principal Prof Alfreed Zafar told the media that a team of the Punjab Healthcare Commission reviewed the arrangements at the BSL level 3 and expressed satisfaction over its functioning. He said that all technical laboratory staff had been equipped with regular training.