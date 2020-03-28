Corona diagnostic lab set up in DI Khan: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said that a corona testing laboratory has been set up in the district where 14 diagnostic tests could be conducted at a time

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Saturday said that a corona testing laboratory has been set up in the district where 14 diagnostic tests could be conducted at a time.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the lab would start diagnostic of corona in next two days and would deliver result of tests within three hours.

Appreciating the efforts of district administration and district health department, he said that the two departments deserve appreciation for setting up the lab. He urged masses to cooperate with the district administration and government to fight out corona pandemic.

He said the federal and provincial governments were fully alive of the situation and the difficulties being faced by the masses but the stringent steps have been taken for the safety and protection of all.

The Minister said district DI Khan was situated at a location where people from across the country have to pass therefore strict measures were put in place to avoid spread of coronavirus.

He said within meager resources the government was fighting the pandemic and with the help of masses it would be overcome soon, adding that due to lockdown the pandemic has been controlled in the district.

Ali Amin said that the government has prepared a relief package for the people and soon its implementation would start.

The Minister said that presently 10 ventilators were working in the district or corona patients while more equipments would provided at all quarantine centers and district hospital.

He said all edible and other items of daily use have been provided at all utility stores for facilitate of masses and there was no shortage of anything.

He said the federal and provincial governments have presented unprecedented relief package for the people to provide relief to masses at their doorsteps.