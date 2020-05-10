UrduPoint.com
Corona Effected Police Officials To Be Given Maximum Facilities: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DC) Nadeem Abbas said that maximum facilities would be provided to police officials effected with coronavirus.

Taking action on the positive report of coronavirus among few police officials of the district, the DPO Nadeem Abbas has directed different measures to protect police officials from coronavirus. He informed that medical condition of coronavirus effected police officials was satisfactory and hoped that they would defeat the virus soon.

He lauded the services of officials for implementation of lockdown and creating awareness among masses about the deadly virus.

He said that chlorine water spray would be ensured at police line, DPO office and other buildings of the department. He said that hand wash has been made compulsory before entering police stations and offices.

DPO Nadeem Abbas directed officials to follow instruction regarding social distancing and use face mask to protect themselves and others.

