Corona Fight Task Force constituted for FMU, attached hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ch has constituted a Corona Fight Task Force for Faisalabad Medical University (FMU), Faisalabad and its attached hospitals.

According to FMU spokesperson here on Friday, Prof Saeed Ashraf Cheema HOD Plastic Surgery, Department of FMU/Allied Hospital will be chairman of the task force.

Dr Baber Rafique Khan, Associated Professor ENT, Dr Muhammad Saleed Iqbal Associate ProfessorSurgery,Dr Umair Ahmed Associate Professor Medicine, Dr Iram Siddique Associate Professor Psychiatry, Dr Saad Maroof Demonstrator Pathology, Dr Jamshed, Miss Zunaira Scribe and Liaison Officer would be members of the force.