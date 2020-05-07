UrduPoint.com
Corona Food Relief Package: SCO Donates Edibles-laden Truck To Lockdown Affected People

Thu 07th May 2020

The state-run Special Communications Organisation (SCO) Thursday donated edibles-laden truck to distribute among at least 415 most-deserving families, hit by the ongoing lockdown in southern Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

On the special directives of the Director General of SCO Maj Gen Ali Farhan, Mirpur Division Commanding Officer of the Organisation Lt Col Waleed Akhter handed over the 'Corona Food Relief Package' to Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz for onward disbursement among the needy, at a simple and brief ceremony held at the lawn of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology.

The brief and impressive ceremony was attended among others by the officers of the district administration and SCO including Assistant Commissioner Munir Ahmed Qureshi, Div Director of PID Javed Mallick, Media Advisor SCO Chaudhry Jehangir Shehzad, Magistrate Yasir Aftab Gardesi, Engr Assad, Capt Adnan, Capt Assad and other civil and military officials.

Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz thanked the SCO, on behalf of the administration, for the generous contribution of food relief for the families belonging to poor and under-privileged class, affected by the ongoing almost abandoned life caused due to the ongoing lockdown for past over one and half of the month being implemented to avert the threat of spread of the pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony Mirpur Div Commanding Officer Lt Col Waleed Akhtar said since the COVID-19 pandemic had badly affected the individual life in various parts of the world including Pakistan and AJK, the SCO had managed the supply of 'Corona Food Relief Package' in various parts of AJK including Mirpur division, on the special directives of the SCO Director General Major General Ali Farhan, as a sign of good gesture and sympathies with the extremely deserving and under-privileged class of the society in these hours of trial.

Lt Col Waleed said at the first leg of the food relief package, fully-loaded one truck each was handed over to the district administrations of the districts concerned for onward disbursement among the deserving families in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher.

The edibles relief package contains flour, sugar, rice, pulses, dry milk and other essential items, the commanding officer said.

He said the SCO was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in these hours of trial providing the quality telecom services to its consumers in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan armoneous to the need of the modern age.

