Corona-free mangoes export to be ensured : Secy Agri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed agriculture department officials to provide consultancy to mango growers for safe harvesting, processing, packing and transportation amid pandemic coronavirus.

The growers must follow guidelines to foil pandemic COVID 19, he said this in a statement issued here on Sunday. He directed officials to enhance their links with mango growers and impart maximum awareness to the growers. The growers could earn handsome profit by following instructions of the experts. He stated that literature, containing guidelines, would be distributed amongst the growers.

He hinted that Federal government was taking steps to ensure maximum export of mangoes. Facilities were being given to exporters. After Kinnow, mango was the second biggest export fruit which used to earn handsome foreign exchange. The secretary agriculture further remarked that they activated Fruit and Vegetable Department officials in markets. They were instructed to provide facilitation to mango growers and avoid them from exploitation by middlemen. Wasif instructed officials to facilitate growers for eradication of fruit fly through non chemical methods so that the export quality mangoes should be free of all sorts of pesticides.