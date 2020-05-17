UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona-free Mangoes Export To Be Ensured : Secy Agri

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Corona-free mangoes export to be ensured : Secy Agri

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed agriculture department officials to provide consultancy to mango growers for safe harvesting, processing, packing and transportation amid pandemic coronavirus.

The growers must follow guidelines to foil pandemic COVID 19, he said this in a statement issued here on Sunday. He directed officials to enhance their links with mango growers and impart maximum awareness to the growers. The growers could earn handsome profit by following instructions of the experts. He stated that literature, containing guidelines, would be distributed amongst the growers.

He hinted that Federal government was taking steps to ensure maximum export of mangoes. Facilities were being given to exporters. After Kinnow, mango was the second biggest export fruit which used to earn handsome foreign exchange. The secretary agriculture further remarked that they activated Fruit and Vegetable Department officials in markets. They were instructed to provide facilitation to mango growers and avoid them from exploitation by middlemen. Wasif instructed officials to facilitate growers for eradication of fruit fly through non chemical methods so that the export quality mangoes should be free of all sorts of pesticides.

Related Topics

Exchange Punjab Agriculture Mango Sunday Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

11 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

13 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

13 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.