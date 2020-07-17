Corona funds allocated to hospitals according to patients ratio: KP PA Told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday told provincial assembly that corona funds cannot be divided equally among districts but funds have been allocated to hospitals keeping in view patient ratio.

He was responding to query of independent MPA Mir Kalam about allocation of corona fund to North Waziristan. .

Health minister clarified that most of corona patients were being reported in Divisional Headquarter Hospitals and secondly in District Headquarters Hospitals while one third of the total cases were reported in three major hospitals adding capacity of these major hospitals to treat corona victims has been increased due to patient ratio.

He said that capacity of hospitals situated in DI Khan, Bannu, Swat, Abbottabad, Mardan and Nowshera has been increased significantly and critical capacity of hospitals would reach to 1800 beds in end of August.

He said that treatment of corona patients is not dependent on availability of beds and ventilators but situation also demands qualified medical professionals in hospitals.

He informed that not a single death has been reported due to corona today and the count of deaths after May is low as compared to whole country.

Jhagra continued that administrations of medical teaching institutes have been empowered to hire medical staff from open market on need basis. He said that steps would be taken for functioning of Intensive Care units in Basic Health units besides addressing shortcomings in medical service providing.

Nighat Yasmin Orakzai of PPP demanded to hire qualified staff from other provinces to operate ventilators.

Legislator of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal, Inayat Ullah questioned about extensions being granted in hospitals. He said that extension would serve nothing but it will unnecessarily delay promotion of qualified doctors.