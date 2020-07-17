UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Funds Allocated To Hospitals According To Patients Ratio: KP PA Told

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Corona funds allocated to hospitals according to patients ratio: KP PA Told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra Friday told provincial assembly that corona funds cannot be divided equally among districts but funds have been allocated to hospitals keeping in view patient ratio.

He was responding to query of independent MPA Mir Kalam about allocation of corona fund to North Waziristan. .

Health minister clarified that most of corona patients were being reported in Divisional Headquarter Hospitals and secondly in District Headquarters Hospitals while one third of the total cases were reported in three major hospitals adding capacity of these major hospitals to treat corona victims has been increased due to patient ratio.

He said that capacity of hospitals situated in DI Khan, Bannu, Swat, Abbottabad, Mardan and Nowshera has been increased significantly and critical capacity of hospitals would reach to 1800 beds in end of August.

He said that treatment of corona patients is not dependent on availability of beds and ventilators but situation also demands qualified medical professionals in hospitals.

He informed that not a single death has been reported due to corona today and the count of deaths after May is low as compared to whole country.

Jhagra continued that administrations of medical teaching institutes have been empowered to hire medical staff from open market on need basis. He said that steps would be taken for functioning of Intensive Care units in Basic Health units besides addressing shortcomings in medical service providing.

Nighat Yasmin Orakzai of PPP demanded to hire qualified staff from other provinces to operate ventilators.

Legislator of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal, Inayat Ullah questioned about extensions being granted in hospitals. He said that extension would serve nothing but it will unnecessarily delay promotion of qualified doctors.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Provincial Assembly Mardan Nowshera May August Market From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.