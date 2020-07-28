Corona help desk set up at Jaranwala cattle market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen has established a corona help desk at the cattle market Jaranwala to create awareness among the animal dealers regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the government had spelled out the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the cattle markets to protect people from the virus.

He directed the market management to take strict action over violation of the corona SOPs and no one should be allowed to enter the market without face-mask.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sammundri Faisal Sultan arrested seven persons from cattle market Sammundri on charges of violation of the corona SOPs. These violators were handed over to the area police and further action was under progress.