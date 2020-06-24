Corona Helpline Set Up At Allied Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:59 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A helpline has been established at the Allied Hospital to help and guide corona patients.
A spokesman for the hospital on Wednesday said sufficient staff had been deployed at helpline desk which would work round-the-clock.
The masses could contact the helpline through telephone numbers 041-9210237 and 041-9210088,he added.