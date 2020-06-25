Corona helpline set up at Allied hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The health department has set up a helpline for the guidance of coronavirus patients and others suffering from different diseases at Allied hospital.

According to hospital source here on Thursday,the helpline numbers was functional round the clock and citizens can seek information and necessary guidance about different diseases including coronavirus on 041-9210237/ 9210088.