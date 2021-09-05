Corona Indian delta virus alarming in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Alarming increase in cases of Indian Delta Coronavirus witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the confirmation of the delta virus in 236 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August, according to the officials of health department KP.

Health department reported that it had taken 312 patients sample from 21 districts in August month and delta virus were confirmed in 43 out of 51 samples that were taken from Peshawar.

The samples were also taken from patients of Mardan, Kohat, Haripur, Bajaur, Nowshera and Batgram, Health Department said.