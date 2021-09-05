UrduPoint.com

Corona Indian Delta Virus Alarming In KP

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

Corona Indian delta virus alarming in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Alarming increase in cases of Indian Delta Coronavirus witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after the confirmation of the delta virus in 236 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August, according to the officials of health department KP.

Health department reported that it had taken 312 patients sample from 21 districts in August month and delta virus were confirmed in 43 out of 51 samples that were taken from Peshawar.

The samples were also taken from patients of Mardan, Kohat, Haripur, Bajaur, Nowshera and Batgram, Health Department said.

Related Topics

India Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Mardan Nowshera Haripur August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

45 minutes ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

46 minutes ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to ..

Sharjah Chamber leads Emirate’s trade mission to Russia

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growi ..

Abu Dhabi Art launches initiative to support growing Emirati arts scene

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.