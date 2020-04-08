UrduPoint.com
Corona Infected Patient Recovered In Swat, Discharged From Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

Corona infected patient recovered in Swat, discharged from hospital

A corona infected patient in Swat district has been recovered from the illness after his blood tests reported negative for the virus and was discharged from hospital on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A corona infected patient in Swat district has been recovered from the illness after his blood tests reported negative for the virus and was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

According to a report released by District Information Department Swat District, Juniad Khan, resident of Odigram area of Swat, was getting treatment at Saidu Sharif hospital after coronavirus infection was diagnosed as positive in his blood results.

After fresh blood results, the patients is discharged from hospital by doctors by prescribing him necessary prevention and treatment, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the number of corona affected patients in Swat district reached as 43. During the last 24 hours a total of 54 blood tests were conducted out of which 49 were proved negative and five as positive.

Among the five positive corona patients, two belonged to Gumbad Mera, two from Khazakhela and one belonged to Buner district.

