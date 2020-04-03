Corona infected preachers visited 22 places of District Shaheed Benazirabad : informs Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar appealed residents of all 22 places visited by six Corona affected members of Tableeghi Jamaat of taking utmost care for coming 20 days

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar appealed residents of all 22 places visited by six Corona affected members of Tableeghi Jamaat of taking utmost care for coming 20 days.

In an announcement on Thursday deputy commissioner said that members of Tableeghi Jamaat who were tested positive for Corona virus had visited 22 different places of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

The places Tableeghi Jamaat visited include Saeedabad Markaz Masjid (1 day), Village Abdullah Masjid Jam Sahib (2 days), Usmania Masjid (7 days), Hala Bypass Masjid (2 days), Muhammad Siddique Akbar Masjid Nawab Wali Muhammad (3 days) and other localities.

It was stressed in announcement that in the wake of visits of Tableeghi Jamaat, the residents and people of those areas and villages should adopt precautionary measures, remain confined to their houses for 20 days and avoid meeting with other people in order to prevent spread of Corona.