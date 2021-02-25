Corona inoculation starts in Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :District Health authorities Kurram on Thursday started corona inoculation of health workers working in various areas of Kurram tribal district.

A ceremony in this connection was held at District Health Office Kurram.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Dr. Afaq Wazir, doctors and large numbers of paramedics have attended the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner said that 300 vaccines have been given to health authorities for inoculation of frontline health workers, adding that the vaccine would soon be made available for general public.

District Health Officer, Dr Shujat Hussain said that senior citizens would be vaccinated in second phase of ongoing vaccination drive.

He said that cases of corona have been reduced by 94 percent due to vaccination in western countries.