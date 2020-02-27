Corona Isolation ward set up at PMU hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

To deal with any potential case of Coronavirus, an isolation ward has been established in Peoples Medical University Nawabshah while 11 isolation rooms were set up in all tahseel hospitals and health centers of the district

A meeting held here on Thursday to plan precautionary measures was further informed that emergency cells were also set up at deputy commissioner camp office and office of the district health officer which would work round the clock.

Deputy commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, instructed health officials to contact 73 residents of the district who recently returned from Iran and carry out their screening. All the devotees who returned from Iran within previous two weeks should be quarantined and assistant commissioners would arrange premises for the purpose, the DC further instructed.

He asked MS of Peoples University Hospital and DHO to submit a list of items required for prevention and treatment of Corona Virus.

VC People Medical University Dr. Gulshan Memon informed the meeting that Specialist doctors and para medical staff were deputed at isolation ward while training sessions would also be conducted for doctors and staff posted at other isolation room in the district.

District Health Officer Moeen ud Din Shaikh briefed 11 isolation rooms were set up at all tahseel hospitals, rural health centers, and health units. An ambulance has been allocated for shifting of any suspected patient to hospital, he added.