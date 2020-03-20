Corona issue: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) suspends its rescue operation till April-5

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has suspended its rescue operation till April-15 as step to avert from corona virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has suspended its rescue operation till April-15 as step to avert from corona virus.

Media coordinator CPWB Naveed Mukhtar told APP here on Friday that there was ban on meeting with kids accommodated at the hostel.

He said that there were 60 waif kids accommodated at the CPWB hostel and added that hand sanitizer dispenser also installed at hostel to keep waif kids from germs. He said that lecture was also delivered to kids how to avert from corona virus.

He said that kids were also instructed to avoid shaking hands, meeting and wash hands time to time.