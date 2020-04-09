UrduPoint.com
Corona Issue :DEO Rescue 1122 Reviews Operational Preparations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:49 PM

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat chaired a meeting here on Thursday to review operational preparations regarding corona virus issue.

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 )

DEO Rescue 1122 hailed the rescuers for serving masses in this difficult time and added that Rescuers were performing their duties despite risk due to corona virus pandemic.

Dr Natiq also visited various parts of the city to review dis-infection spray at public places and said that Rescuers are doing spray for establishing a healthy society. He said that dis-infection spray proving beneficial not only against corona virus rather other harmful germs culminating.

He appreciated the efforts of Rescuers over dis-infection spray and ordered spray at further necessary sites in the city.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of Rescue 1122 regarding spray.

He appealed the citizens to adopt all preventive measures and there was no need to fear from corona virus pandemic.

Incharge operation and Admin Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 had shifted various corona suspect patients to Nishtar and Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital safely by adopting instructions issued by WHO.

He said that Rescue 1122 was utilizing all available resources and energies to control on corona virus and added that safety goods also provided to Rescuers for their own safety.

He informed that 10 fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 were busy in dis-infection spray at various places in the city on daily basis, under the directions of Punjab government.

