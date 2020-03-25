Corona issue :MEPCO reschedule electricity bills date to facilitate over 6.4 mln consumers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MEPCO, Engineer Tahir Mahmood has issued orders for extension in payment schedule of consumers electricity bills across the region due to coronavirus (COVID-19) issue.

He also ordered not to get Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) from consumers who submitted bills till March - 31, 2020.

According to Mepco spokesman Jamshaid Niazi, the date of electricity bills recovery from batch No 1 to 30 was rescheduled to facilitate over 6.4 million consumers across the Mepco region.

The Batch no 1 to 8 consumers whose bills submission date was fixed 20 to 27 March could deposit their bills by March - 31,2020 now.

Similarly, batch 9 consumers date extended from March - 30 to April - 7, batch 10 from March - 30 to April - 8, Bath 11 from March - 31 to April - 9,batch 12 from March - 31 to April - 10, batch 13,14 consumers could deposit bills by April - 13 from April 3 and 6.

Similarly, batch 15, 16 from April 7,8 to April - 14, batch 17, 18 from April 9,10 to April - 15, batch 19, 20 from April 13, 14 to April - 16, batch 28,29 till March - 31 and batch 30 consumers date was extended by March 30 - 2020.

CEO Mepco has also ordered Director Finance to issue directions to all banks receiving electricity bills not to get LPS till March - 31, 2020 and Superintending Engineers were also conveyed regarding this.