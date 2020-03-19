‘Corona Kat-ta kaisay hey?’

(@fidahassanain)

The question put by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after long briefing on Coronavirus goes viral on social media.

LAHORE: After getting long briefing on Coronavirus and its effects, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's question that how does Coronavirus bite went viral on social media here on Thursday.

The question asked by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar generated a new debate about his practical approach and capacity to combat with novel Coronavirus.

Some said that what was bad if he asked the question and the others came hard upon CM Buzdar.

A woman wrote on her twitter account: “ In today’s @dawn_com by @Fahdhusain if the #Coronavirus doesn’t get you #stupidity and #ignorance will #CoronaInPakistan,”.

Hassan Niazi—the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan seems quite angry with Fahd Hussain who wrote: “Shallow article by @Fahdhusain- @tammyhaq obviously no one in start knows what corona does and how it bites or doesn’t bite.Even if he didn’t know, good thing is he asked.Neither u nor Fahd wouldve known how corona worked.Mustve read or asked. 1 can always do better criticism,”

Some people on social media answered the same question of Buzdar, explaining that how could Corona bite.

Another person was looking excited to see the situation getting worst in Punjab due to Coronavirus, interesting thing was going to happen in Punjab as Usman Buzdar was Wasim Akram of PM Imran Khan.

A local newspaper reported the briefing session on Coronavirus attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar where he put an interesting question before the experts.

“Coronavirus Kat-ta kaisay hey (How does Coronavirus bite?,” the newspaper reported Punjab CM Buzdar as asking the experts.

The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan reached to 301, with Sindh at the top with 208 cases in different cities earlier in the day.

The latest reports from the hospitals said that eight more cases emerged in Punjab this morning, reaching the tally in Punjab to 34. The officials said that there are 19 confirmed cases in both KPK, 23 in Balochistan, two cases in Islamabad and 16 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sindh is at the top where Information Minister Nasir Shah said that lockdown could be imposed if the situation worsened due to the virus.

He said the government could impose curfew to stop the movement of the public to control the virus.

President Arif Alvi who returned from official visit of China said: “My visit to China on invitation of President Xi Jinping was to show solidarity with China in stressful times, appreciate their outstanding effort to contain Coronavirus & for taking good care of students in Wuhan. How to #iFightCorona War in Pakistan was discussed in great detail,”.

On Tuesday, the PM warned the nation that Coronavirus would spread but they should not be panic and afraid of it, saying that the government and the public both could defeat it through collective effort and support.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister said that Coronavirus was dangerous for aged people or for those who had already been suffering from lungs problem.

“ Aap ne Ghabrana nahi hey. (You need to be afraid of it,” he said. “We are Muslims and it is our belief that life and death are in the hands of Allah,”. He also appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and other staff at this difficult time, saying that the government would help them in their jihad against Coronavirus. The PM said that he understood the problems of the overseas Pakistanis at this hour, especially of the students who trapped in Wuhan—the place from where Coronavirus originated.

“97 per cent of affectees got recovered from the virus and there were only three to four persons who went into trouble and needed medical emergency,” said Prime Minister in his speech.

He said the government was ready and prepared to cope with the virus and also paid tribute to Balochistan government and the Pakistan Army for ensuring that pilgrims arriving from Taftan were quarantined. He said they could not afford to shut down the entire country as the circumstances were not in its favor. The US, Italy and England reaced to the virus but at later stage and their approach was different.

“We also did planning from January 25 as we came to know about it when it spread in China,” said the PM, adding that they knew that it would come to Pakistan and therefore, they screened over 900,000 passengers.