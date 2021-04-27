UrduPoint.com
Corona Kills 22 More In KP, Lakki Tops Positivity Rates: Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Corona kills 22 more in KP, Lakki tops positivity rates: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The lethal coronavirus claimed lives of 22 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said a report of the Health Department on Tuesday.

According to the report, the prevalence of positivity rate of coronavirus remained at 8.4 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The statistics showed that the highest prevalence rate during the last seven days was recorded in Mardan district while during the last 24 hours the district of Lakki Marwat remained on the top with regard to coronavirus positivity rate.

In the provincial metropolis, the report said the ratio of positivity remained at 11 percent while in Bajaur district the same was recorded at 23 percent.

According to the Health Department, the numbers of active cases in the province were recorded as 13460. At the time 1081 patients were under treatment at the HDUs of various hospitals of the province. At the ICUs, the report said 172 patients were under treatment while 89 were on the ventilators.

