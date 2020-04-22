UrduPoint.com
Corona-lockdown: DGTO Extends Last Date For Renewal Of Chambers Annual Membership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:24 PM

Corona-lockdown: DGTO extends last date for renewal of chambers annual membership

Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) has extended last date for annual renewal of the chambers membership across Pakistan till May 31,2020 in wake of corona-lockdown in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) has extended last date for annual renewal of the chambers membership across Pakistan till May 31,2020 in wake of corona-lockdown in the country.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, on request of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the last date for renewal of the chambers membership in Pakistan has been extended till May 31,2020 by the DGTO while keeping in view difficulties of business community under the prevailing circumstances due to outbreak of the COVID-19.

According to the new date, members of the SCCI now will get renewal of their membership till May 31, 2020.

The SCCI spokesman appreciated the DGTO step of extending the annual membership date, saying, it would definitely facilitate members of the respective chambers.

