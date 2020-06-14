UrduPoint.com
Corona Mental Health Desk Established

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Corona mental health desk has been established in a private hospital of Faisalabad to guide the citizens and provide them useful suggestions against corona mental disorder.

A spokesman of Safi Hospital said that COVID-19 Mental Health Desk has been established in collaboration with Rafah University.

People can contact this desk in case of any mental irritation or disorder due to coronavirus and health experts will try to resolve their mental problems totally free of cost, he added.

