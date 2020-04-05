UrduPoint.com
Corona Mobile Testing Service Starts In Khyber

Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday started corona mobile Testing Service in Khyber District to conduct diagnostic tests of people residing in remote areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mehmood Aslam Wazir the team comprised on doctors, paramedics and supportive staff.

The team has been tasked to visit far-flung areas of district Khyber and collect specimen from suspected cases of coronavirus.

He said that locals have appreciated efforts of district administration against corona pandemic and assured support and cooperation to medical team.

