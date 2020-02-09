'Corona Monitoring Room' set up in Health dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Following the orders of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Punjab, a corona virus monitoring room has been set up and became operational on emergency basis.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman visited the monitoring room and inspected various units including dash board and other facilities there.

This monitoring room will work round the clock and keep vigilance on the emerging situation about the corona virus at all levels.

This monitoring room would ensure the reports of screening of airports and hospitals.

It would also ensure the vigilance of corona suspects in hospitals.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the working of the monitoring room.