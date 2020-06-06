UrduPoint.com
Corona Pandemic Speeds Up In Faisalabad, 5 Suspects Including ECG Technician Die

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:18 AM

Coronavirus pandemic speeds up in Faisalabad and five suspects including ECG technician of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has died during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Coronavirus pandemic speeds up in Faisalabad and five suspects including ECG technician of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital has died during last 12 hours.

Meanwhile, corona test of in-charge Dengue Cell/Deputy District Health Officer Dr Aurangzaib is also received positive. Now this office will be looked after additionally by District Health Officer-IV Dr Adnan Mehmood.

A spokesman of health department said Friday that although the government has released SOPs to control coronavirus pandemic, yet people were not serious to implement on these SOPs. Therefore, corona pandemic fast spreading in Faisalabad and the virus has been confirmed in 346 patients in the district.

He said that five corona patients have died during past 12 hours. Giving some details, he said that ECG Technician of DHQ Hospital Muhammad Anees (50) resident of Mehmood Abad was a suspect patient of corona and he was brought to hospital in critical condition on Thursday night and he expired amid treatment.

Similarly, 48-year-old Elyas son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Sitiana, 55-year-old Muhammad Ishaq son of Ismaeel resident of Samanabad and 57-year-old Arshad Hussain resident of People's Colony were also corona patients and they also lost their lives.

Meanwhile, 62-year-old Tayyab son of Jamal Umar resident of Khanum Pura was corona-confirmed patient and he was under treatment in Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad where he breathed his last.

Bodies of all these patients have been laid to rest in their native areas under tight SOPs, he added.

Responding to a question, spokesman said that corona test of in-charge Dengue Cell/Deputy District Health Officer Dr Aurangzaib Gujjar was also positive. Therefore, Chief Officer Health has appointed District Health Officer-IV Dr Adnan Mehmood as additional in-charge of Dengue Cell while Dr Aurangzaib has been quarantined.

Meanwhile, Dr Ejaz Akhtar Bhatti Medical Superintendent Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad said that this hospital has been reserved for corona patients only.

He said that 74 patients were brought to this hospital and out of them 53 were declared positive while lab reports of 21 patients were in waiting.

He said that six patients were in critical condition as they were on ventilators. He said that 46 corona-related deaths were reported from this hospital so far.

On other hand, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has expressed concern over increase in corona cases in Faisalabad and directed the officers of local administration to accelerate efforts for implementation on government SOPs.

He said that government SOPs would be enforced strictly in markets and bazaars to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic. He directed the officers as well as police to take appropriate measures for ensuring social distance, use of face masks and sanitizers in markets and bazaars. He also directed the heads of government department to adopt the policy of "No Mask, No Service" so that coronavirus cases could be reduced.

He also appealed the traders, shopkeepers and businessmen to cooperate with local administration for overcoming corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, General Assistant Revenue Malik Rashid has sealed branch of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) at Koh-e-Noor Chowk on charge of Punjab Infections Diseases (Preventive & Control) Act today.

Spokesman of district administration said that 16 corona positive cases were reported from this area. Therefore, NBP Koh-e-Noor branch was sealed on violation of SOPs.

