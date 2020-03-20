UrduPoint.com
Corona Pandemic To Be Overcome Soon: Ajmal Wazir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:09 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that the provincial government was hopeful to overcome the outspread of corona soon with the advised and cooperation of Ulema and medical health practitioners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that the provincial government was hopeful to overcome the outspread of corona soon with the advised and cooperation of Ulema and medical health practitioners.

Flanked by renowned Ulemas of different sects, Advisor to Chief Minister for Information Ajmal Wazir expressed these views while talking to a press conference here.

He said the Ulema have given Fatwa to say Salam verbally instead of shaking hand or hugging each other as part of precautionary measures against corona.

He said that the Ulema were unanimous that all people should have to give sacrifice of keeping themselves contained for a few days for the safety of own and others.

Ajmal expressed gratitude to Ulema for their cooperation with the government and in educating masses in the hour of natural calamity.

Earlier, the renowned Ulema of KP including Chief Khatieer Mohammad Ismail, Mohtamim Darul Quran ul Karim Qari Rohullah, Mualana Yousaf Shah of Darul Uloom Haqqani Akora Khatta, Maulana Abdullah Salfi and Maulana Nazir Hussain attended a meeting with the KP government.

They informed about the measures islam has advised in case of any natural calamity, pandemic or disaster.

