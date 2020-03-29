Corona patient dies

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada Sunday confirmed the death of first coronavirus patient in Abbottabad.

Talking to APP, Dr. Faisal Khanzada said three days ago 70 year old Major (R) Ilyas was confirmed with COVID-19 and admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment but could not survive and died.

Major (R) Ilyas was laid to rest in Kehal amid tight security. He was infected with the virus after he worked with a Tableeghi Jumat came from Turkmenistan in a Mosque located at Narnian for three days.

The ill-fated Major (R) Ilyas was quarantined for two days at CMH, while the authorities had cordoned off the Mohalla he was residing in to prevent the spread of the disease. The health department had also sprayed disinfectant to sanitize the Mohalla.

The district administration and health authorities are keenly monitoring the Mohallah where Major (R) was residing and deputed a team to tackle COVID-19 cases if emerged.