Corona patient discharged from DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A 70-year-old, Shameem Mai, who was affected from novel COVID-19 patient on Saturday discharged from District Headquarter hospital Muzaffargarh after quarantined for over 26 days.

Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that Shameem Mai had suffered from coronavirus last month.

She got admitted in Layyah hospital and later brought to District Headquarter Hospital Muzaffargarh here for treatment. She was treated in corona ward to fight against the pandemic for 26 days. Now, she was discharged healthy.