Corona patient recovers in Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old girl who had contracted novel coronavirus and hospitalized at isolation ward of TB hospital Kotri was tested negative on Monday.

Iqra Memon, resident of Manjhand town of district Jamshoro, had been tested COVID-19 positive 12 days ago and was admitted at isolation ward of T.

B hospital Kotri.

According to hospital sources, 12-year old Iqra Memon was tested COVID-19 negative and was discharged from hospital.

After receiving second COVID-19 test as negative, 12-year old Iqra was discharged from isolation ward and allowed to go home, sources added.