Corona patients in LRH drops further to 90

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of Corona patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has further reduced to 90.

According to spokesperson Muhammad Asim, six patients have been admitted to the ICU in the hospital.

He urged upon the people visiting the hospital to ensure implementation of SOPs.

According to the spokesperson, Corona is not over yet, OPDs is providing uninterrupted treatment to Corona patients as well besides dealing and facilitating other patients coming to hospital.