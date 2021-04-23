Corona patients in LRH reached to 435: Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients in Lady Ready Hospital has reached to 435, the spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said here on Friday.

Talkin to media, he disclosed that 33 patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit while another 485 beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH.

He also sorted the help and cooperation of the people to deal with this epidemic. The epidemic is spreading rapidly and appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Muhammad Asim said that corona patients are being shifting from different districts of the province to LRH for medical treatment that is why the hospital management allotted more beds to deal with the present situation with more appropriate and befitting manners.

Meanwhile, an official of the administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex said that the hospital has a total of 60 ventilators with 38 ventilators reserved for corona patients. The official confirmed that 31 Corona patients are on ventilators in hospital.

He said the HMC has 178 beds for corona patients and currently 155 corona patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.