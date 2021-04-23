UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Patients In LRH Reached To 435: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Corona patients in LRH reached to 435: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The number of corona patients in Lady Ready Hospital has reached to 435, the spokesman of the hospital Muhammad Asim said here on Friday.

Talkin to media, he disclosed that 33 patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit while another 485 beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH.

He also sorted the help and cooperation of the people to deal with this epidemic. The epidemic is spreading rapidly and appealed to the people to follow corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

Muhammad Asim said that corona patients are being shifting from different districts of the province to LRH for medical treatment that is why the hospital management allotted more beds to deal with the present situation with more appropriate and befitting manners.

Meanwhile, an official of the administration of Hayatabad Medical Complex said that the hospital has a total of 60 ventilators with 38 ventilators reserved for corona patients. The official confirmed that 31 Corona patients are on ventilators in hospital.

He said the HMC has 178 beds for corona patients and currently 155 corona patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Related Topics

Media From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

12 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

13 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.