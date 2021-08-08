Corona patients increases to 157 in LRH: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of corona virus patients in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) is increasing day by day as the number of patients reached 157, Spokesman Muhammad Asim said on Sunday.

26 new corona patients have been admitted in the hospital.

The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit is 14 wherein the administration of the hospital allotted 400 beds for coronavirus patients.