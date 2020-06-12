Corona patients increasing in Mianwali

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :CEO district health authority Dr.Parvez Iqbal Friday said that the number of patients has risen upto to 110 in the district while three of them succumbed to COVID-19.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of corona patients, he urged the general public to observe completely SOPs issued by the government for the protection of the people from corona virus. He said that fighting on the front lines in the district four doctors -- Dr. Muhammad Ali Talokar, Dr.

Sibghat Ullah Khan, Dr. Maqbool Mubarak Malik, Lady Dr. Khalida Nusrat, assistant operation theater Amir Abbas and Head Nurse was fallen pray to COVID-19. He warned that if people did not implement on the SOPs then the virus would further spread in the district in the coming days.

Meanwhile DHO Dr. Muhammad Rafique Khan told that three corona patients includingHameed Gull of Kala Bagh, Atta Ullah of Kamar Masani and Muhammad Rafique of MianwaliCity were succumbed to COVID-19 at DHQ hospital here.

