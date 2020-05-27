Corona patients increasing:Lal Chund

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lal Chund on Wednesday said that despite all the corrective measures of the government, the number of corona affected patients was increasing in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is not the sole responsibility of the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The general public should cooperate with the authorities and play proactive role to prevent the spread of virus.

Pakistan is a fast progressing country and it cannot afford complete lockdown.

He appeal to the general public to maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, use masks and sanitizers to stay safe.

The politicians should also play their role to educate the people regarding COVID-19.