UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Patients Increasing:Lal Chund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Corona patients increasing:Lal Chund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lal Chund on Wednesday said that despite all the corrective measures of the government, the number of corona affected patients was increasing in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it is not the sole responsibility of the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The general public should cooperate with the authorities and play proactive role to prevent the spread of virus.

Pakistan is a fast progressing country and it cannot afford complete lockdown.

He appeal to the general public to maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, use masks and sanitizers to stay safe.

The politicians should also play their role to educate the people regarding COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National University All Government

Recent Stories

Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing ..

1 minute ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 May 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Cloudy, humid weather expected for coming days

9 hours ago

Chinese President calls for long-term perspective ..

10 hours ago

Kuwait reports 608 new COVID-19 infections, seven ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.