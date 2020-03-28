Corona patients, suspects being provided all required medical assistance at COVID-19 isolation wards: MS

The Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro said COVID-19 isolation wards were operational at civil hospital Hyderabad and skin hospital at Hala Naka where senior doctors and para- medical staff constantly proving required medical treatment to corona patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro said COVID-19 isolation wards were operational at civil hospital Hyderabad and skin hospital at Hala Naka where senior doctors and para- medical staff constantly proving required medical treatment to corona patients.

Talking to delegations of civil society and social organizations here on Saturday, Dr. Kalhoro said on the directives of Sindh government isolation ward in civil hospital was established one month ago where doctors, para medical staff and required medicines were provided for expected corona virus patients.

He said after reporting of corona virus cases in Hyderabad proper medical assistance had been provided to confirmed as well as suspected persons at COVID-19 ward.

Apart from isolation ward, corona filtration desk had also been set up at emergency ward of the hospital for proper screening of patients of flu, cough, cold and fever from where proper patients were being referred to isolation ward, the MS said and added that as coronavirus was a global pandemic therefore emergency had been declared at civil hospital and all arrangements were made to cope with the situation.

Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, focal person of COVID-19 Dr. Naeem Memon and others were also present on the occasion.