Corona Positive Cases Increasing In Karak: Dr. Shahid Salam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Dr Shahid Salam, Focal Person for Corona in District Headquarters Hospital Karak, Saturday said that the positive cases of corona increasing in Karak with every passing day and asked the people to follow the preventive measures including wearing of masks, gloves, social distancing and avoid gathering.

He said, there was less space for serious patients in the ward now.

While the city was one of the most affected areas, with hundreds of cases and even more.

"I have talked to Deputy Commissioner Karak and briefed him about it and he had assured full cooperation in this regard," Dr. Shahid Salam said.

Dr. Shahid Salam also requested those who recovered from coronavirus to come and contact with him regarding the plasma donation on a very simply way so that the life of someone in need could be saved from their plasma donation.

