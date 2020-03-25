UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Cases Reach 1,022 Across Country

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Corona positive cases reach 1,022 across country

The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,022, with 50 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Center on Corona said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,022, with 50 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Center on Corona said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said that with addition of today's death total eight deaths had been reported from the disease so far while five patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 21 patients had been recovered while 413 confirmed cases were reported from Sindh, 310 from Punjab, 80 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117 from Balochistan, 20 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 81 in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza expressed the hope that the government's strict measures will help controlling the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

He said that the objective behind stern steps of provinces and involvement of Pakistan Army under article 245 was to curtail the virus at existing stage. "All provinces were making sincere efforts at their level to successfully combat the disease and making foolproof protection for citizens against COVID-19.

He said that plans were made in accordance with the changing situation, which will hopefully improve with the passage of time." He said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is a lead organization to procure and ensure availability of necessary medical items while the Ministry of National Health Services is responsible for making need assessment of required items.

He thanked Pakistanis living inside and outside the country for their generous support offer who were willing to donate the government to meet the requirements of medical equipment.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with ..

6 minutes ago

Serious concern expressed about detained Kashmiris ..

4 minutes ago

Paris region cuts public transport further in viru ..

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner pays surprise visit to Coronav ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo Governor Urges City Residents to Stay Home o ..

4 minutes ago

F-35 Jet Program Performing 'Very Well' Amid Coron ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.