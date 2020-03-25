Corona positive cases reach 1,022 across country

The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,022, with 50 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Center on Corona said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,022, with 50 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Center on Corona said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said that with addition of today's death total eight deaths had been reported from the disease so far while five patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 21 patients had been recovered while 413 confirmed cases were reported from Sindh, 310 from Punjab, 80 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 117 from Balochistan, 20 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 81 in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza expressed the hope that the government's strict measures will help controlling the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

He said that the objective behind stern steps of provinces and involvement of Pakistan Army under article 245 was to curtail the virus at existing stage. "All provinces were making sincere efforts at their level to successfully combat the disease and making foolproof protection for citizens against COVID-19.

He said that plans were made in accordance with the changing situation, which will hopefully improve with the passage of time." He said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is a lead organization to procure and ensure availability of necessary medical items while the Ministry of National Health Services is responsible for making need assessment of required items.

He thanked Pakistanis living inside and outside the country for their generous support offer who were willing to donate the government to meet the requirements of medical equipment.