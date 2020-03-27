UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Cases Reach 1,179 Across Country

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Corona positive cases reach 1,179 across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,179 with 77 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Centre on Corona said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that with addition of today's death total nine deaths had been reported from the disease so far while five patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 21 patients had been recovered while 421 cases were reported from Sindh, 394 from Punjab, 123 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131 from Balochistan, 25 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 84 in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a tweet Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza clarified that out of total 6,589 quarantined so far in Pakistan including Zaireen from Iran, 2500 results had been finalized.

As many as 588 quarantined (24%) had tested positive for COVID-19 while 1,912 (76%) tested negative, he added.

He expressed the hope that the government's strict measures will help controlling the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that all provinces were making sincere efforts at their level to successfully combat the disease and making foolproof protection for citizens against COVID. Plans were made in accordance with the changing situation, which will hopefully improve with the passage of time.

He added all available resources were being allocated and joint efforts were made to control the disease.

He appealed people to avoid unnecessary movement outside home and follow the directions of respective governments and administrations. He added provinces had made plans to restrict citizens at home with objectiveto protect them from coronavirus.

