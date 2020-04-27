UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Cases Reach 13,915 Across Country: NCOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 13,915 with 587 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Monday.

Sharing the data, he said total 292 deaths had been reported from the disease with 11 reported during last 24 hours.

He said 3,029 patients had been recovered. He added total 150,756 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 6,391 tests were conducted.

He said 4,996 cases were reported from Sindh, 5,526 from Punjab, 1,984 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 781 from Balochistan, 65 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 318 from Gilgit Baltistan and 245 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said 84 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 85 from Sindh, 104 from KP, three from GB, 13 from Balochistan and three from ICT. He added 872 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 515 in KP, 176 in Balochistan, 219 in GB, 1,183 in Punjab and 29 in ICT.

He said local transmission was reported as 81% while ratio of foreign travel was 19%. He added that 717 hospitals had been working across the country with COVID-19 treating and 3,455 patients admitted.

