UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Cases Reach 1,495 Across Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Corona positive cases reach 1,495 across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,495 with 79 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Centre on Corona said on Saturday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 12 deaths had been reported from the disease so far while seven patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 25 patients had been recovered while 469 cases were reported from Sindh, 557 from Punjab, 188 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 from Balochistan, 39 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 107 in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza visited Isolation rooms at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and expressed satisfaction over the facilities for corona patients.

He said that protection of health workers and doctors was the top priority of the government and assured foolproof protective measures including provision of protection kits to them.

During visit to Federal Government Polyclinic hospital, Dr Zafar Mirza expressed the hope that the government's strict measures will help controlling the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that all provinces were making sincere efforts at their level to successfully combat the disease and making foolproof protection for citizens against COVID-19. Plans were made in accordance with the changing situation, which will hopefully improve with the passage of time.

He said all available resources were being allocated and joint efforts were made to control the disease.

He appealed people to avoid unnecessary movement outside home and follow the directions of respective governments and administrations. He said provinces had made plans to restrict citizens at home with objective to protect them from coronavirus.

Later, in a statement Dr Mirza said that an eight members Chinese doctors' 'delegation reached Pakistan today to support the government's efforts in curbing the coronavirus.

He said that the delegation will receive briefing on Sunday at National Institute of Health (NIH) about the current corona situation. He said that this will be a great opportunity for medical teams to learn the expertise of Chinese doctors.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab China Visit Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

23 seconds ago

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection ..

11 minutes ago

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.095 trillion in F ..

12 minutes ago

Vivo Extends the Warranty of its Smartphones in Pa ..

17 minutes ago

CPHGC Supports the Fight Against Coronavirus

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.