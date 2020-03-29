Corona positive cases reach 1,495 across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 1,495 with 79 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of Command and Control Centre on Corona said on Saturday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 12 deaths had been reported from the disease so far while seven patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 25 patients had been recovered while 469 cases were reported from Sindh, 557 from Punjab, 188 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 from Balochistan, 39 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 107 in Gilgit Baltistan and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza visited Isolation rooms at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and expressed satisfaction over the facilities for corona patients.

He said that protection of health workers and doctors was the top priority of the government and assured foolproof protective measures including provision of protection kits to them.

During visit to Federal Government Polyclinic hospital, Dr Zafar Mirza expressed the hope that the government's strict measures will help controlling the further spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said that all provinces were making sincere efforts at their level to successfully combat the disease and making foolproof protection for citizens against COVID-19. Plans were made in accordance with the changing situation, which will hopefully improve with the passage of time.

He said all available resources were being allocated and joint efforts were made to control the disease.

He appealed people to avoid unnecessary movement outside home and follow the directions of respective governments and administrations. He said provinces had made plans to restrict citizens at home with objective to protect them from coronavirus.

Later, in a statement Dr Mirza said that an eight members Chinese doctors' 'delegation reached Pakistan today to support the government's efforts in curbing the coronavirus.

He said that the delegation will receive briefing on Sunday at National Institute of Health (NIH) about the current corona situation. He said that this will be a great opportunity for medical teams to learn the expertise of Chinese doctors.