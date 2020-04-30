Corona positive cases reach 15,289 across country: NCOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 15,289 with 404 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said a total of 335 deaths had been reported from the disease with eight during last 24 hours, while 3,425 patients had been recovered.

He added that total 165,911 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 8,530 tests were conducted.

He said 5,695 cases were reported from Sindh, 5,827 from Punjab, 2,160 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 915 from Balochistan, 65 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 330 from Gilgit Baltistan and 297 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

The official said 100 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 100 from Sindh, 114 from KP, three from GB, 14 from Balochistan, four from ICT. He added that 963 patients had recovered in Sindh, 562 in KP, 176 in Balochistan, 224 in GB, 1,427 in Punjab and 36 in ICT.

He said local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had travel history.

He added that 717 hospitals had been working across the country with covid facilities while still many patients were admitted in the hospitals across the country.