Corona Positive Cases Reach 16,061 Across Country: NCOC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 16,061 with 358 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 358 deaths had been reported from the disease with 12 during last 24 hours.

He said that 4,105 patients had been recovered, adding that total 174,160 tests had been conducted out of which 8,249 were conducted during last 24 hours.

He said 6,053 cases were reported from Sindh, 6,061 from Punjab, 2,313 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 978 from Balochistan, 66 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 333 from Gilgit Baltistan and 313 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said that 103 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 112 from Sindh, 122 from KP, three from GB, 14 from Balochistan and four from ICT. He added 1,222 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 614 in KP, 180 in Balochistan, 37 in AJK, 228 in GB, 1,780 in Punjab and 44 in ICT.

He said that local transmission was reported high in new confirmed patients while some had travelling history. He added 717 hospitals had been working across the country with covid facilities while still many patients are admitted in the hospitals across the country

More Stories From Pakistan

