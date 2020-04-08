UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Cases Reach 4,183 Across Country: NCOC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:04 PM

Corona positive cases reach 4,183 across country: NCOC

The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 4,183 with 208 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 4,183 with 208 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on COVID-19 said on Wednesday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 58 deaths had been reported from the disease with four reported during last 24 hours while 25 patients were still in critical condition.

He said that 467 patients had been recovered. He added total 42,159 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 3,076 tests were conducted.

He said 932 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,132 from Punjab, 500 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 202 from Balochistan, 83 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 211 in Gilgit Baltistan and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that 34 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 18 from Sindh, 16 from KP, three from GB, and two from Balochistan. He added 269 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 70 in KP, 75 in Balochistan, 15 in GB, 34 in Punjab and three in ICT.

He said that Higher education Commission (HEC) had initiated a call for proposal with regard to innovation on COVID-19 by inviting proposals from universities, technicians and researchers on individual basis or on behalf of organizations.

He said that these proposals were invited to have solution of coronavirus in the country.

He added similar another initiative of establishing 'hackathon' had been lunched jointly by Ministry of National Health Services and National Incubation Centre in coordination with 21 other organizations and companies including UN establishments.

He added under the program, individual Pakistanis living inside or abroad would be invited to share their unique ideas or proposals to address the challenges related with the Coronavirus in shape of services, products, new research or new idea.

He invited all such potential individuals with having any such idea and need support to implement his or her plan. He added areas had been identified including getting true information, supply chain improvement, hygiene and sanitizer, cleaning of houses and cities, protection of health workers, availability of masks or gloves etc..

He added other missing areas could also be included where they need financial or technical support. He asked the individuals to reach the website www.nicpakistan.pk/hackathon for further information and sharing their ideas before April 12.

He added scrutiny or shortlisting of ideas would be completed on April 13 to 14 while individuals would be informed about their ideas on March 15. He added mentors would be assigned by April 17 to 19 for guidance on subject and giving their help for further improving the ideas.

He said that final shortlist would be announced on April 22. He added after finalization, every possible assistance would be given to successful individuals for development of such ideas in order to scale up at national level.

