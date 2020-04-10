Corona positive cases reach 4,695 across country: NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 4,695 with 284 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Corona said on Friday.

Sharing the data, he said a total of 66 deaths had been reported from the disease with four reported during last 24 hours, while 45 patients were still in critical condition.

He said 727 patients had been recovered, adding a total of 54,706 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 2,478 tests were conducted.

The official said 1,214 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,287 from Punjab, 620 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 219 from Balochistan, 107 from Islamabad Capital Territory, 215 in Gilgit Baltistan and 33 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said 18 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 21 from Sindh, 22 from KP, three from GB, and one from Balochistan, adding 349 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 128 in KP, 89 in Balochistan, 111 in GB, 39 in Punjab and 10 in ICT.