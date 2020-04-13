UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Cases Reach 5,496 Across Country: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Corona positive cases reach 5,496 across country: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) caseload in Pakistan reached 5,496 with 122 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, an official of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

Sharing the data, the official said a total of 93 deaths had been reported from the disease with seven during the last 24 hours, while 44 patients were still in critical condition.

He said 1,097 patients had recovered. A total of 65,114 tests had been conducted, including 3,233 during the last 24 hours.

The official said 1,452 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,672 from Punjab, 744 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 230 from Balochistan, 131 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 224 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 43 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 23 deaths were reported from Punjab, 30 from Sindh, 34 from KP, three from GB, and two from Balochistan. Some 389 patients had recovered in Sindh, 145 in KP, 123 in Balochistan, 149 in GB, 272 in Punjab and 15 in ICT.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US State of Maryland Reports First Prison Inmate D ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

1 hour ago

Doctors in Latin America Face Discrimination Due t ..

4 minutes ago

ERC launches ‘Among your family’ initiative

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Cases in Serbia Exceed 4,000, Death Toll ..

4 minutes ago

PTI MPA asks Sindh CM to take public representativ ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.