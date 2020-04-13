Corona positive cases reach 5,496 across country: NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) caseload in Pakistan reached 5,496 with 122 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, an official of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

Sharing the data, the official said a total of 93 deaths had been reported from the disease with seven during the last 24 hours, while 44 patients were still in critical condition.

He said 1,097 patients had recovered. A total of 65,114 tests had been conducted, including 3,233 during the last 24 hours.

The official said 1,452 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,672 from Punjab, 744 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 230 from Balochistan, 131 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 224 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 43 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said 23 deaths were reported from Punjab, 30 from Sindh, 34 from KP, three from GB, and two from Balochistan. Some 389 patients had recovered in Sindh, 145 in KP, 123 in Balochistan, 149 in GB, 272 in Punjab and 15 in ICT.

\395