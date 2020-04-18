UrduPoint.com
Corona Positive Cases Reach 7,638 Across Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:02 PM

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 7,638 with 157 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Saturday

Sharing the data, he said total 143 deaths had been reported from the disease with eight during the last 24 hours, while1,832 patients were recovered.

He said a total of 92,548 tests had been conducted so far, while during the last 24 hours 6,416 tests were conducted.

He said 2,355 cases were reported from Sindh, 3,410 from Punjab, 1,077 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 334 from Balochistan, 163 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said 37 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 47 from Sindh, 50 from KP, three from GB, five from Balochistan and one from ICT.

He added that 581 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 216 in KP, 142 in Balochistan, 192 in GB, 672 in Punjab and 20 in ICT.

