UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Positive Cases Reach To 35,788 Across Country: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

Corona positive cases reach to 35,788 across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 35,788 with 1,452 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 35,788 with 1,452 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 770 deaths had been reported from the disease with 33 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 9,695 patients had been recovered. He added total 330,750 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 13,051 tests were conducted.

He said 13,341 cases were reported from Sindh, 13,561 from Punjab, 5,252 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 822 from Islamabad, 482 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,239 from Balochistan and 91 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 10,272 active cases were reported from Sindh, 8,702 from Punjab, 3,585 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 716 from Islamabad, 141 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,886 from Balochistan and 21 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 234 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 223 from Punjab, 275 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 27 from Balochistan and one death was reported from AJK.

He said that 2,835 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,636 in Punjab, 1,392 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 in Islamabad, 337 Gilgit Baltistan, 326 in Balochistan and 69 in AJK.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

6 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

21 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

51 minutes ago

No home matches for Ireland as Pakistan and New Ze ..

2 minutes ago

300 kites confiscated, two kite sellers arrested i ..

2 minutes ago

PPP chief condoles with Najeeb ur Rehman

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.