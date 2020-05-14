Corona positive cases reach to 35,788 across country: NCOC

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 35,788 with 1,452 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 35,788 with 1,452 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 770 deaths had been reported from the disease with 33 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 9,695 patients had been recovered. He added total 330,750 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 13,051 tests were conducted.

He said 13,341 cases were reported from Sindh, 13,561 from Punjab, 5,252 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 822 from Islamabad, 482 from Gilgit Baltistan, 2,239 from Balochistan and 91 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 10,272 active cases were reported from Sindh, 8,702 from Punjab, 3,585 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 716 from Islamabad, 141 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,886 from Balochistan and 21 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 234 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 223 from Punjab, 275 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Islamabad, four from Gilgit Baltistan, 27 from Balochistan and one death was reported from AJK.

He said that 2,835 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,636 in Punjab, 1,392 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 in Islamabad, 337 Gilgit Baltistan, 326 in Balochistan and 69 in AJK.