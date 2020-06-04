Corona positive cases reach to 85,264 across country

The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 85,264 with 4,688 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 85,264 with 4,688 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Thursday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 1,770 deaths had been reported from the disease with 82 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 30,128 patients had been recovered. He added total 615,511 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 20,167 tests were conducted.

He said 32,910 cases were reported from Sindh, 31,104 from Punjab, 11,373 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,544 from Islamabad, 824 from Gilgit Baltistan, 5,224 from Balochistan and 285 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that so far 16,333 active cases were reported from Sindh, 22,785 from Punjab, 7,723 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,988 from Islamabad, 280 from Gilgit Baltistan, 3,152 from Balochistan and 105 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 555 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 607 from Punjab, 500 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38 from Islamabad, 12 from Gilgit Baltistan, 51 from Balochistan and seven death were reported from AJK.

He said that 16,022 patients had recovered in Sindh, 7,712 in Punjab, 3,150 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 518 in Islamabad, 532 Gilgit Baltistan, 2,021 in Balochistan and 173 in AJK.